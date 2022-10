Not Available

This movie is made-up of three tales, the first one is, "Young Blood" it is about a married pair of vampires who adopt a child. In "The Guardians," a pair of avaricious grave robbers make a terrible mistake when they visit the St. Francis Abbey cemetery to do a little pillaging. The final episode, "Visions of Sugar-Plum" is set at Christmas time and is set at the home of a loving grandmother.