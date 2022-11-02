Tales of the Unknown

Not Available

Four supernatural horror tales with a surreal and humorous twist to nearly every one. In 'Jack Falls Down', Jack Clayton is an unscrupulous insurance agent who is confronted by Death (aka: the Grim Reaper) with an offer to take the life of a office co-worker, named Leslie, in exchange for his own life. In 'The Big Garage', a newish businessman, knowingly only as 'B' finds himself trapped in a living nightmare when his car breaks down in a small town and he finds himself in more or less a prison of a garage in his frantic quest to search for his car. In 'Living on Video' an average guy named Joe inexplicit ably finds his entire life in front of any video screen that he comes into contact with with his privacy robbed. In 'Warped', Elizabeth is a young woman who arrives to stay with her cousin Voyola and senile aunt after a stay in a mental hospital, only to realize that her relatives are even MORE deranged than she in their attempts to hide a long-hidden family secret.