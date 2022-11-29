Not Available

Travel with Rock Candy Films to a time when lust between men could only be expressed behind closed doors, and the power struggle between the haves and have-nots made for explosive sexual tension in Tales of Victorian Lust: Power and Struggle. Young and privileged Duncan Black has his eye on gorgeous handyman Ricky Larkin, while outlaws Travis Irons and Tommy Defendi hide out in a dingy hotel with no one to turn to but each other. Emotionally disturbed mama's boy Bobby Clark is comforted by childhood friend Jimmy Fanz, and later confronts intellectual elitist Duncan to prove his sexual dominance.