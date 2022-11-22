Tali Pocong Perawan 2

Not Available

At home , Tania ( Wiwid Gunawan ) is a closed girl who lives in the pressure of the mother ( Bella Espearance ) who hates him since childhood . In the office , Tania is a shy girl who is busy harbored feelings of passionate love on Jordy ( Framly Nainggolan ) , his boss . He can only bite the fingers and dream while his colleague , Grace ( Kartika Putri ) , bolder approach Jordy . Until one day , Janet ( Nikita Mirzani ) , neighbors , giving the idea to use rope Pocong Tania Virgin to lure Jordy . Tania desperate to take the rope pocong it from the grave a virgin girl who had just died