Not Available

It's early 2007. In Pakistan's mountainous region of Waziristan, Taliban recruitment is surging, and its members are calling for the resignation of President Pervez Musharraf; this absorbing documentary examines the Taliban's revival. Exploring how and where young recruits are found, the documentary chronicles the unstable situation in the tribal areas, where fugitive al-Qaida fighters have fueled anti-Musharraf and anti-American sentiment.