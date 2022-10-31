Not Available

Witness the fight on the ground and in the skies above this territory, known as "Talibanistan” For eight years the Taliban and Al-Qaeda have bogged down US and NATO troops in Afghanistan – all the while seizing territory and creating chaos in nuclear-armed Pakistan. In October 2009, under pressure from the US, Pakistan announced that it would launch a military campaign designed to destroy the Taliban. The Taliban responded with a series of brazen attacks against the Pakistani Army, the police, and civilians, leaving the US in doubt over Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear weapons, and its own ability to fight the agile Taliban in Afghanistan. Witness the fight on the ground and in the skies above this territory, known as "Talibanistan”, during these explosive days. Who is winning this war and is this Obama's Vietnam or will he be the first to pacify Afghanistan?