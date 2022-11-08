Talk Dirty to Me 2

1982

Even though she would only work with fellow females besides husband Dave Cannon in the future, this is one of two films (the other being Paul G. Vatelli's I LIKE TO WATCH) where she actually performs with another guy than her betrothed. This also marked the first directorial effort for Tim McDonald, who would continue with respected romps such as the star-studded ALEXANDRA and the delightful Vanessa Del Rio vehicle PLAY ME AGAIN, VANESSA, already exhibiting a fluent, relaxed if simultaneously vaguely anonymous style. Under his real (?) name of Robert Freeman, he had already been active in some capacity or other since the sexploitation heyday, even directing the David Friedman produced EROTIC ADVENTURES OF ZORRO. Dyed in the wool DoP Jack Remy has come out of the closet since, confirming authorship for several of TALK DIRTY II's scalding sex scenes.