Actor Jernej Šugman escaped the images of war and violence. He spent the night in his car somewhere along some dirt road. He wakes up at dawn to the sound of citizen Goran Šalamon singing a love song. Meanwhile, citizen Sara Dirnbek has arrived to work and is trying to wake up with a cup of coffee. The world is upside down. We are gripped by fear. Obsessed with security. How do we love if we are hungry? Talk louder.