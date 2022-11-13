Not Available

At the '87 Tokyo International Video Biennale, held at Spiral Hall, performance artist Laurie Anderson gave the unforgettable lecture-demonstration, "Talk Normal". In "Talk Normal", Anderson discusses the many elements that distinguish her work, from the unique violins that serve as her alter egos, to her video clone, to her experiments with electronics and her personal homage to Oscar Schlemmer's Bauhaus dances. Through excerpts from the film Home of the Brave, the television program What You Mean We?, and the music videos for her songs O Superman and Sharkey's Day, Anderson draws you into an eclectic world where sight and sound are united. In "Talk Normal", New York's best known performance artist talks about herself.