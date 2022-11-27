Not Available

Andie Norman (Kim Wayans) is a young publisher who gets a chance to remake a dry-text on "assertive communication skills" into a best selling book to be titled 'Talking About Sex'. Andie's boyfriend, Doug Penn (Daniel Beer), is a good guy whose sex life with Andie begins tapering off as he finds watching sports on TV more interesting. Andie assembles her female friends to videotape a rough cut of a discussion program for a TV documentary for her book as a promotional item. All of Andie's and Doug's friends later get together for an all-night cocktail party at their house to celebrate the upcoming release of the book where Andie, Doug and their friends end up revealing intimacies to each other over too many drinks which include past bed-hopping and infidelity with puts a test on all relationships in both hilarious and heartfelt ways which leads to Andie and Doug to decide if they can have a future together.