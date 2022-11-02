Talking Dick

Not Available

A native teenage boy who, with an urge from his gang tried to take his girlfriend, Ning, to bed. The mission failed and even worse, Berm’s ” little brother” began to talk on his own after being Ning’s kicking target. The “little brother” holding on his desire for a girl for too long, started messing around with his naughty uncontrollable behavior and Berm had to come after him to fix things right. Whether the boy wins over his “little brother” and understands the meaning of love depends only on his strong mind and the inspiration from his true love.