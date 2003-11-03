2003

Mamoru Oshii has created and directed some of Japan’s most celebrated motion pictures including highly acclaimed movies like ‘Ghost in the shell’, ‘Patlabor’, and ‘Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade’. It’s nearly time for the debut of the most anticipated anime movie of the year, Talking Head. There’s just a few minor problems: the director has disappeared and the movie isn’t even started! Desperate to meet their deadline, the studio hires a “migrant technical director” to fill in for the missing director. But there’s more going on here than just slipping deadlines. One by one, the staff is being murdered and it’s only a matter of time before the new director’s next on the list! Explore the world of anime from a completely new angle! "Thought-provoking and languidly paced... an unmistakable stamp of Mamoru Oshii" - Animerica