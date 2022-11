Not Available

Rare concert footage of Talking Heads performing during their legendary Remain in Light trek has been unearthed after 35 years. Filmed four years before the band's concert film Stop Making Sense, this 80-minute performance was taped in stark black-and-white at Passiac, New Jersey's Capitol Theatre on November 4, 1980. The show came less than a month after the quartet released their landmark Remain in Light, and five of the gig's 14 songs are culled from that album.