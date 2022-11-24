Not Available

Inspired by a Hollywood film starring Lana Turner, this Myanmar love story centers on a young doctor, Myo Khine, who's about to marry his girlfriend Tin Tin Maw. But Tin's mother objects the union when it is revealed Myo's mother is not from a decent background. Distraught, Tin runs away and marries Myo anyway. On the full moon day of Thadingyut, the couple visits Myo's stepfather to pay respect to him in the Buddhist tradition, and Myo's stepfather uses this occasion to teach the young couple a Buddhist lesson from a story called "Talking Heart". After hearing the story, Myo and Tin realize that what they did was wrong and seeks a way to make things right.