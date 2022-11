Not Available

TALL GIRLS will give an insight view on what it means to be unusually tall as a woman in the Western World. The film chronicles my journey to find out why we make more money but marry less often and why there's more treatments to stunt growth than self-help books to grow tall. For me this was personal. As a mother I needed to know: would my daughter have to go through the same struggles I did ? How could I guide her in the right direction?