Not Available

Shelley Duvall acted as host for this 1980s television series about legendary characters and historical events. This volume chronicles Jonathan Chapman (Martin Short), who loves two things: apples and his sweetheart, Betty Nature (Molly Ringwald). Following Betty's advice, he travels the countryside and sows apple seeds along the way, riling Smithville's imperious ruler (Rob Reiner) in this timeless American yarn.