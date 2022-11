Not Available

Steve Guttenberg portrays Pecos Bill, the "King of the Cowboys," in this rootin' tootin' epic. Raised by coyotes, Bill puts the "wild" in the Wild West settlement of Petunia City. When his rowdy behavior gets him run out of town, he heads for Mexico. There, Bill lassos a cyclone to save the state of Texas from drought. His heroics become campfire legend, proving that selflessness and bravery are never forgotten.