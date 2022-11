Not Available

Get to know the legendary European explorer with an impossible mission in this retelling of the myth of Ponce de Leon (Michael York). Executive producer Shelley Duvall plays host to viewers young and old alike who are eager to learn about de Leon's search for the fountain of youth. This is no ordinary educational series, however; instead, it's a show infused with good humor, one that mines the absurdity of de Leon's quixotic quest.