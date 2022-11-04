Not Available

Talpa

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinematográfica Latina

Produced on a grand scale, the Mexican Talpa relates the simple story of two brothers. The older of the siblings, Tanilo (Victor Manuel Mendoza) is a well-to-do family man; the other, Estaban (Jamie Fernandez), is one step above a wastrel. When Tanilo is felled by illness, Estaban is forced to take over the family's blacksmith business. He also inaugurates a romance with Tanilo's attractive young wife Juana (Lilia Prado). Punishment is eventually doled out in a manner which suggests that God Himself is exacting retribution on the adulterous couple. Originally released at 87 minutes, Talpa was pared down to 73 minutes for American consumption.

Cast

Lilia PradoJuana
Víctor Manuel MendozaTanilo
Jaime FernándezEsteban
Hortensia SantoveñaLa mère
Leonor LlausásLa presumida

