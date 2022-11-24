Там, на неведомых дорожках...

Not Available

The wonderful children’s author Eduard Uspensky has give us Cheburashka and Crocodile Ghena, “School of Clowns” and “Down Along the Magical River”, on which this magnificent film is based, one of the best children’s films of the 1980s-1990s. A very witty, kind and merry film! Just watch Tatiana Peltser alone as Baba-Yaga! Going to vacation at his grandmother’s in a village, the boy Mitya could never imagine that he would become a participant of the extraordinary adventures in a fairy-tale land. And all this because his grandma is Baba-Yaga, albeit a kind one… Together with his grandma Yagorovna, Vasilissa the Wisest, House Spirit and Russian Herculeses, Mitya came out to fight the army of Koschei the Deathless (a fine work by Alexander Filippenko), One-Eyed Evil and Nightingale the Robber (Oleg Anofriyev)…