Growing up, nothing could separate best friends Vicky and Raju. But when one chooses a career as a respected policeman and the other turns to a life of crime, their affection for one another turns into a feud that could prove lethal for them both. Directed by Ramesh Ahuja, this thrilling Hindi-language tale of friendship, loyalty and betrayal stars Jeetendra, Rajnikanth, Bhanupriya and Amrita Singh.