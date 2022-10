Not Available

Hiyoko Hoshino (Aika Hirota) dreams of becoming a princess of the cookie world. One day, she is sucked into a donut hole and arrive in an animated world. She meets a girl named Tamako-chan and the creature Kokkubo. Hiyoko Hoshino visits the animation world everyday, but Tamako-chan dwells in Hiyoko Hoshino's body. Then, Tamako-chan enters this world and they begin to live in turns.