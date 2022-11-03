Tamas and Juli

Not Available

Set in a mining town, it records the development of two shy people falling in love but finding it difficult to express their true feelings. Tamas a young coal miner has an eye for the girls but is too bashful to ask for a date. Juli is a teacher in charge of a kindergarten. She too has yearnings for love but fears showing the feelings bubbling within her. The quiet and tender moments the lovers spend together are contrasted with the overpowering gigantic and noisy coal mine with its dirty metal trucks and endless rubber conveyor belts. There is an atmosphere of impending danger within the mine.