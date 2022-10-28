Tamayura: Sotsugyou Shashin Part 1 - Kizashi

Not Available

As Fu and her friends begin their third and final year of high school, the photography club gets two new members; freshman Takumi Shindou and sophomore Suzune Maekawa. Thinking about what to do after graduation, Fu decides she wants to pursue a career combining photography and travelling. Afterwards, Fu's family tell Fu about the time she took a picture of her father and first learned about "tamayura" from him. Later, as Chihiro and Tomo pay a visit for the Bamboo Festival, announcing that they plan to study abroad after graduation, Fu is shocked to learn that Riho is planning to leave town. During the festival the next day, as the girls get to see Kanae as part of Sayomi's explorer's club, Fu is approached by Riho, who explains she is going to Tokyo to open a gallery with her friend. Thankful for everything Riho has done for her, Fu promises the carry on her torch in pusuit of a career in photography.