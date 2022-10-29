Taming the Quantum World

Not Available

A group of European physicists are working on new generation of computers. These will completely revolutionize the global information technology by exploiting the most peculiar phenomena of quantum mechanics - Superposition and Entanglement. These paradoxical phenomena are today being exploited in order to create the global quantum information technology of the future. Quantum computers will literally possess completely revolutionary capacity and be able to process information quantities, which all of the world's existing computers would never be able to accomplish. It will be possible to crack any known security system in seconds as an experiment from Innsbruck shows. In Munich scientists are trying to generate an enormous virtual reality on a quantum computer that may prove to be the tool to solve problems from global warming to the final fate of the universe.