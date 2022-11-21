Tamirci Manny: Manny\'nin Büyük Yarışı

Not Available

Gear up for high-speed fun with Handy Manny in this action-packed adventure. Share the thrill of a lifetime when Manny puts the pedal to the metal in the Wood Valley 500 car race! But first, can Manny, the Tools and their friend Elliot turn a broken-down jalopy into the coolest racecar ever? It will take teamwork, determination and some awesome driving skills to cross the finis line first. Tricked-out with music, excitement and surprises, Big Race is high-octane fun for the whole family!