Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 Stanley Cup Champions

After a global pandemic put the world on pause, The NHL returned to play for a Stanley Cup Playoffs unlike any we have ever seen. NHL Studios takes you inside the bubble to provide an all-access pass to this historic and unprecedented season. Go on the bench and into the locker room as the Lightning embark on an unforgettable journey through the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Led by Captain Steven Stamkos, Conn Smythe Trophy winner Victor Hedman and a superstar core including winger Nikita Kucherov, center Brayden Point and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay captured the most coveted trophy in all of sports - The Stanley Cup