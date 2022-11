Not Available

Vince Voyeur, his sexy assistant Shawn, and studly Billy Glide hit the road in search of some hot, new pussy. Destination: Tampa, Florida. Mission: to find and screw as much fresh, undiscovered trim as possible in three days. It's a tough job, but these studs are up to the task! Plus, "Vinnie's Quick Tease" features beautiful, all-natural René, who's too shy for hard-core, but, not too shy to tease the viewer with some solid slit-stroking.