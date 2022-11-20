Tampan Tailor 2013

Not Available

Topan (Vino G. Bastian), a tailor, has just lost his wife, his tailor house and nearly lost the future of his son Bintang (Jefan Nathanio) who gets expelled from school because he can’t afford to pay the tuition. Topan doesn’t lose hope however. With the help of his cousin Darman (Ringgo Agus Rakhman), he goes through one job to another to make ends meet, from train ticket scalper, construction laborer to stuntman. Topan’s spirit charms Prita (Marsha Timothy), a kiosk girl who works near the station. With Prita’s help, Topan rises and restores all his dreams.