Tanah Air Beta

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Alenia Pictures

When East Timor is separated from Indonesia, two siblings are also separated. Merry, 10, lives with her mother, Tatiana, 29, at a refugee camp in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara. Her older brother, Mauro, 12, lives with his uncle in East Timor. Tatiana teaches at a temporary school inside the camp that Merry also attends together with a new friend, Carlo Gomez. Both mother and daughter are longing to see their beloved Mauro again. One day, Tatiana is informed by a volunteer that there is a chance that she can see her son again.

Cast

