Tanda Putera

The film is about the close friendship between the second Malaysian prime minister, Tun Abdul Razak and his deputy, Tun Dr Ismail. They were secretive about their health problems as they had the task of restore the peace in their country following the events of 13 May, 1969. Tun Razak was suffering from leukemia and he had to keep it a secret from his family. They both seek the services of Dr. Macpherson. The reading room of Tun Dr Ismail became a secret clinic for their treatment.