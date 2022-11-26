Tangerine Dream - Live at the Tempodrome Berlin

Not Available

"This concert video shot at one of the most exciting venues in Germany will bring back memories to the strange years of experimental sounds & music in the early seventies up to todays' world of digital perfection. Tangerine Dream now at their 40th anniversary had always a critical as well as popular recognition. Being provocative and fairly succesful at the same time had given them an alltime controversial image. They've always taken the freedom of choice to travel on as many musical roads as they wanted to -- without losing their integrity and identity. Enjoy three hours of instrumental music performed by one of the most creative bands of our time."