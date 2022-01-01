Tangerine Dream: One Night in Space Live at the Alte Oper Frankfurt

Not Available

From Linda Spa's music box playing at the beginning of the concert on October 7th 2007 up to the last chord you will hear and see everything happens during and behind the gig at the Alte Oper in Frankfurt. Interesting back projections, lasers and generic lights will be an entertaining addition whether you've seen the show live or watch it for the first time via your home cinema. Good old "hits" by TD will be alternated and supported by some brand-new stuff composed for the gig. Images from backstage and 'making of' sequences can be seen as a summary of a great "night at space" including the safe and comfortable landing.