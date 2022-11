Not Available

The London concert of the PHAEDRA FAREWELL TOUR 2014 on 23rd May at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire was the second concert in a row of a long multi-week tour after starting in Paris. It was the last time for the band performing as a five man/woman band - Iris and Linda still were present. After that tour TD started the so-called QUANTUM YEARS with three concerts in Australia as a four man/woman band with the new member Ulrich Schnauss.