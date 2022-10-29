Tangerines on Cat

Not Available

Tomohiro takes his fiance Machiko to his hometown of Aridagawa in Wakayama Prefecture to see his family.Tomohiro’s family includes three siblings. His younger brother Takeshi refuses to go to school. His older sister Yumi isn't interested in their family. Younger sister Sayaka has an inferiority complex and has a fear of dating. There's also Satomi who everybody calls Mama and she does all of the housework. Kayoko is called Kaka and she works as a snack bar manager. Narumi is called Haha and she is a high school teacher. Finally, there's their father Shoichiro better known as Chichi. It's an unusual family, but able to exist in harmony. Due to Machiko's appearance, the family becomes shaken.