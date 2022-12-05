Tangled Web

Not Available

When a local college girl is killed by a hit and run, an open forum memorial is created online to help those in the town cope with the loss. When three students filled with grief discover a new link someone posts on the forum that takes them to an anonymous secrets page, they all share their own dark secret: All of them were involved in the death of the girl. The best friend, the bystander, and the driver all share their secrets in hopes of releasing their grief. But it turns out they aren’t as guilty as they might think.