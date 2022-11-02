Tango Charlie

Not Available

Indian Army Sepoy Tarun Chauhan is assigned to proceed to Northeastern part of India that has been rocked by riots and violence with orders to report to his superior, Havaldar Mohammed Ali. Once there, he comes to know that things can be quiet for weeks, following by sporadic violence, and casualties on both sides. His group also comes under attack by vicious terrorists, who like to cut an ear from a dead body, then leave the body as bait, in order to kill anyone who comes to the rescue. This is where Tarun makes his first kill.