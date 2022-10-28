Tango: Our Dance

Not Available

The sensuality and stylized ritual of the tango are captured in this illuminating documentary. Director Jorge Zanada spent years researching and recording the tango's place in Argentine culture and exploring the machismo that drives the dance. Most riveting are the milongueros, the amateur dancers who preserve the pure, traditional steps. Their intimate stories about their personal experiences reveal the intensity that feed their individual tango styles. Numerous tango aficionados including Robert Duvall and Juan Carlos Copes make special appearances.