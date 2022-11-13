Tanha dar chand Daghighe Sukut

Not Available

A few years into the married life of Amiali and Shahrzad, they are on the verge of an important decision whit regard to their age and conditions, the decision of treatment and conceiving. Amirali, a musician and an artist, is faced with difficulties at work that makes him droopy , hopeless, discouraged and distrustful about his future and society. Shahzad is an ophthalmologist and a reasonable woman who decides to continue the treatment on her on with the help of their family doctor, Dr.HesamFardmanesh. Agreat gap forms between Sharzad and Amirali which is the source of forced secrecy between them and causes the tragedy.