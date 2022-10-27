1984

Tank

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 1984

Studio

Lorimar Film Entertainment

After relocating his family - and his prized restored Sherman tank - to a small Georgia town, Sargeant Major Zack Carey (James Garner) butts heads with the local sheriff. Zack doesn't agree with the ways of the local police, and when the sheriff goes after Zack's son (C. Thomas Howell), it's time for Zack to roll out the Sherman tank and wage a little war of his own.

Cast

Shirley JonesLaDonna Carey
C. Thomas HowellWilliam "Billy" Carey
Mark HerrierSSG Jerry Elliott, Soldier Magazine Reporter
Sandy WardMG V.E. Hubik
Gabrielle ScollaySarah
Jenilee HarrisonSarah

Images