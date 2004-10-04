2004

Tanner on Tanner is a follow up to celebrated filmmaker Robert Altman and DOONESBURY cartoonist Gary Trudeau's political satire TANNER '88, a mockumentary following a fictional democratic presidential candidate (Michael Murphy) on his campaign trail. This sequel, TANNER ON TANNER, finds Tanner's daughter, Alex (Cynthia Nixon, SEX AND THE CITY), producing a new documentary about her father's failed presidential bid. Shot partly during the 2004 Democratic National Convention, TANNER ON TANNER boasts many cameos by familiar politicians, political commentators, and celebrities who make appearances or share their views. Featured are Madeleine Albright, Steve Buscemi, Howard Dean, Al Franken, Janeane Garofalo, Alexandra Kerry, Chris Matthews, and Martin Scorsese.