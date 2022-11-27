Tanssi heikolla jäällä

Not Available

Dance On Thin Ice tells the story of Felix, a twelve-year-old boy who is left to spend Christmas alone while his parents travel to India. A reluctant Felix ends up as an ice cream seller at a deserted swimming stadium, where the surface of the pool has frozen solid. But the swimming stadium is not completely deserted after all. Felix meets a dark-haired refugee girl called Fakira, whose parents were killed in a bombing in Syria.A dreamlike story where two young strangers to each other, a boy and a refugee girl, meet under unusual circumstances. Together, they make the impossible possible.Dance On Thin Ice is a story about alienation and the latent power of being different. The main characters of the film are misfits. In their own way, there is something “wrong” with them, but at the same time, something unique. Together, they right a wrong. The film shows the world through the eyes of a child, on a child’s terms. The themes of the film are tolerance and overcoming oneself.