Tanya Tate\'s Brit School Brats

Not Available

Busty MILF Tanya Tate returns to England to take her naughty niece, Samantha Bentley, to London Filly Finishing School, to learn to act like a lady. Strict headmistress, Paige Turnah, teaches teen Alyssa Divine a lesson by spanking her over the desk for breaking school rules. Barely legal Faye Taylor, gives Samantha a welcome to remember, with Auntie Tanya joining in for a hot threesome. Teacher’s pet Katie K, catches sexy student, Jess West, doodling filthy pictures. Katie threatens to tell the headmistress, unless she succumbs to Katie’s sexual demands. Tanya finds Samantha’s young roommate, Carla Mai, pleasuring herself in the dorm. Embarrassed Carla stops, but older Tanya shows younger Carla the real way to play with another woman. Will Tanya be leaving her niece to become the perfect lady or will the girls be running wild?