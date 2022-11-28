Taoist From The Mountains

Not Available

Yin Thirteen and Fatty Shi are good friends, and they hang out at the Maoshan bar. Yin Thirteen is pro demon catcher but nobody believes him. One day friends are invited to a woman's house where the curtains are hung tight because as soon as she opens them she feels someone strangling her. After they manage to solve this one, they are drawn into another incident. A week ago, a girl from the same school, Mu Ran, was in a car accident and her friend Lan Shan died in the accident. Her ghost seems to be full of resentment and want to drag her friends into the underworld. Thirteen and Fatty save Mu Ran, but on the way back, they encounter the young men from Fatty's village, Dai Xiong and Xiao Xiong. It was a bad feeling. In order to find out, the good brothers and Mu Ran headed towards the village where the evil spirits were roaming....