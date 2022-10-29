Not Available

Tap Roots

  • Drama
  • War
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Walter Wanger Productions

Set at the beginning of the Civil War, Tap Roots is all about a county in Mississippi which chooses to secede from the state rather than enter the conflict. The county is protected from the Confederacy by an abolitionist (Ward Bond) and a Native American gentleman (Boris Karloff). The abolitionist's daughter (Susan Hayward) is courted by a powerful newspaper publisher (Van Heflin) when her fiance (Whitfield Connor), a confederate officer, elopes with the girl's sister (Julie London). The daughter at first resists the publisher's attentions, but turns to him for aid when her ex-fiance plans to capture the seceding county on behalf of the South.

Cast

Van HeflinKeith Alexander
Susan HaywardMorna Dabney
Boris KarloffTishomingo
Julie LondonAven Dabney
Ward BondHoab Dabney
Richard LongBruce Dabney

View Full Cast >

Images