This is the story of one of the heroes of independence from South Sulawesi - Wolter Monginsidi. Monginsidi is portrayed as a flamboyant young man, brave and daring yet emotional at times. He and his troops always ambush the Dutch until they are finally caught. His father is persuaded to sign the clemency form, which turns out to be a trap, set up by the Dutch. He receives the death sentence instead.