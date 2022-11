Not Available

There are Tarpon fishing films, and then there are tarpon fishing films. This is definitely the latter. Two guys - Daniel Göz and Jan Bach Kristensen - venture far off the beaten track in Central America on a quest for giant tarpon, caught on the fly from float tubes. The adventure unfolds as the catch of a lifetime is documented with incredible footage of exhilarating close-up fights with giant tarpon, breathtaking scenery and wildlife as well as interaction with the locals.