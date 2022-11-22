Not Available

Indrani (Indu) Sinha (Raakhee) is the eldest child in the Sinha household, consisting of her elderly and ill father, Chandranath (A.K. Hangal); two younger sisters and a younger brother. She loves Dr. Sagar Varma (Parikshat Sahni), who looks after her ailing dad, and hopes to marry her soon. His mother approves of Indu, but would like her to leave everthing behind, and look after her son and the household, which is not acceptable to Indu. Misfortune visits the Sinha household and Chandranath passes away, leaving the entire responsiblity of the household on Indu's shoulders. She decides to open a school for children, and her siblings help her. She refuses Sagar's offer of living at his house. Sagar and Indu decide to marry after the children grow up and are well settled.