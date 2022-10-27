The story of Ivan and Josh, two dim witted ex-security guards who love music videos. Out of work, with no job prospects, they form a music video production company. They soon learn the in's and out's of the business in LA and with some help from Mo Fuzz, they soon become hot property. But not all goes smoothly when they try to resurrect the career of their favorite R&B duo, the Swanky Modes.
|John Cusack
|Ivan Alexeev
|Tim Robbins
|Josh Tager
|Mary Crosby
|Samantha Gregory
|Clu Gulager
|Norman Mart
|Katy Boyer
|Belinda Mart
|Jessica Walter
|Kay Mart
