The sculptor Andreas promised his seriously ill childhood friend before her death that he would take care of her daughter Heidemarie. While his application for custody is going through the authorities, the young girl comes to her uncle and his wife. Both are only interested in care allowance and treat Heidemarie badly. It is only popular with Andreas and the hunchback beggar boy Peter. Finally, the time has come: Andreas is granted custody and takes Peter in with him.